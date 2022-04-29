Panthers hold off Titans

PORTSMOUTH — After taking a 6-3 lead in the top of the second inning, the Clay Panthers never looked back — defeating host Notre Dame 14-10 in a road Southern Ohio Conference Division I contest.

The Panthers (9-6, 9-4 SOC I) combined for 12 hits as a team and drew five walks. Sophomore Evan Balestra was a perfect 4-of-4 at the plate, scoring a team-high four runs and driving in a pair.

Junior Drew Zuefle drove in a team-best four RBI in the four-run victory.

Clay senior Carson Porginski earned the win on the hill, allowing four hits and five earned runs in five innings pitched.

Notre Dame (9-8, 8-4 SOC I) junior Alex Cassidy had a pair of hits and drove in two Titans runs.

***

BOX SCORE

Clay 2 4 0 4 1 0 3 — 14 12 6

Notre Dame 3 0 2 3 0 2 0 — 10 5 4

Clay hitting

Carson Porginski 1-5, 3R

Malachi Loper 1-3, 3R, RBI, BB

Evan Balestra 4-4, 4R, 2RBI

Mitchell King 0-0, 3R, 3BB

Drew Zuefle 2-4, R, 4RBI

Gaige Shorter 1-5, RBI

Isaiah Whitt 2-5, RBI

Dawson James 0-0, BB

Carson Holschuh 1-5

Notre Dame hitting

Eugene Collins 0-2, 2R

Brock Shepherd 0-0, R, 2BB

Matt Boldman 1-2, 2R, 2BB

Dylan Seison 0-2, R, RBI

Reed Lasswell 0-2, R, RBI

Alex Cassidy 2-4, 2R, 2RBI

Nate Johnson 1-3, 2RBI, BB

Myles Phillips 1-3, 3RBI, BB

Reagan Lester 0-2, 2BB

Braidan Shepherd 0-2, R

Pitching

Dylan Seison (ND) 1.2IP, 5H, 4ER, 1BB, 3K

Matt Boldman (ND) 5.1IP, 7H, 7ER, 4BB, 7K (L)

Carson Porginski (C) 5IP, 4H, 5ER, 5BB, 3K (W)

Drew Zuefle (C) 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 3BB

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved