Panthers hold off Titans
PORTSMOUTH — After taking a 6-3 lead in the top of the second inning, the Clay Panthers never looked back — defeating host Notre Dame 14-10 in a road Southern Ohio Conference Division I contest.
The Panthers (9-6, 9-4 SOC I) combined for 12 hits as a team and drew five walks. Sophomore Evan Balestra was a perfect 4-of-4 at the plate, scoring a team-high four runs and driving in a pair.
Junior Drew Zuefle drove in a team-best four RBI in the four-run victory.
Clay senior Carson Porginski earned the win on the hill, allowing four hits and five earned runs in five innings pitched.
Notre Dame (9-8, 8-4 SOC I) junior Alex Cassidy had a pair of hits and drove in two Titans runs.
***
BOX SCORE
Clay 2 4 0 4 1 0 3 — 14 12 6
Notre Dame 3 0 2 3 0 2 0 — 10 5 4
Clay hitting
Carson Porginski 1-5, 3R
Malachi Loper 1-3, 3R, RBI, BB
Evan Balestra 4-4, 4R, 2RBI
Mitchell King 0-0, 3R, 3BB
Drew Zuefle 2-4, R, 4RBI
Gaige Shorter 1-5, RBI
Isaiah Whitt 2-5, RBI
Dawson James 0-0, BB
Carson Holschuh 1-5
Notre Dame hitting
Eugene Collins 0-2, 2R
Brock Shepherd 0-0, R, 2BB
Matt Boldman 1-2, 2R, 2BB
Dylan Seison 0-2, R, RBI
Reed Lasswell 0-2, R, RBI
Alex Cassidy 2-4, 2R, 2RBI
Nate Johnson 1-3, 2RBI, BB
Myles Phillips 1-3, 3RBI, BB
Reagan Lester 0-2, 2BB
Braidan Shepherd 0-2, R
Pitching
Dylan Seison (ND) 1.2IP, 5H, 4ER, 1BB, 3K
Matt Boldman (ND) 5.1IP, 7H, 7ER, 4BB, 7K (L)
Carson Porginski (C) 5IP, 4H, 5ER, 5BB, 3K (W)
Drew Zuefle (C) 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 3BB
