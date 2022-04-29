ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

The Film Room: 2022 WVU Gold-Blue Spring Game

By Kevin Kinder
 2 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A look at spring scrimmages is obviously a different exercise than taking an analytical view of a regular season game. Coaches are reticent, although not totally averse, to showing some tactical tweaks, and the fact that players on both sides are very familiar with what the other side...

Will Texas Tech’s Newest Commit Ever Play for Texas Tech?

The Texas Tech basketball program has found some solid momentum under the last two head coaches in identifying, pursuing, and locking in dynamic transfers looking for one last run. They haven't all been All-Big 12 players, but nobody has benefitted more than Texas Tech in the last five years when...
Looking back at Emmitt Matthews Jr.’s best games at WVU

The former (and future) Mountaineer has already logged some strong games for the Mountaineers. The mad dash of the NCAA transfer portal produced a unique situation on Friday after Emmitt Matthews Jr. announced his intention to reunite with Bob Huggins and WVU men’s basketball. Matthews averaged double-digit points in...
GBN Podcast: WVU bats ignite before hosting Texas

West Virginia’s bats were on fire in Kansas this weekend, smashing 10 homers as the Mountaineers won its third Big 12 series of the season over the Jayhawks. Next week, though, they have a big test when they welcome the biggest bats in the league to the Mon’ in the struggling — but still formidable — Texas Longhorns. Will West Virginia take the ‘Horns down, just like they’ve done throughout their time in the Big 12? Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through WVU’s exciting three-game series against KU, then look ahead to what is sure to be a fireworks display at a packed house in Morgantown to start May. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
These girls don't miss: Baylor A&T claims seventh straight national title

EUGENE, Ore. — Miss? These girls?. Top-ranked Baylor’s powerhouse acrobatics and tumbling team got it done again. The Bears spurned a valiant effort from third-seeded Gannon (Pa.) University, 273.685 to 268.965, to win the NCATA title late Saturday night at Oregon’s Matthew Knight Arena. That gave Baylor its seventh consecutive national championship.
