U.S. FDA Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) for Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)

By Ragothaman Srinivasan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AbbVie’s ABBV RINVOQ® (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) . This approval is supported by efficacy and safety...

