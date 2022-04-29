SUV crashes into Shawmut Hills School in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An SUV crashed into Shawmut Hills School building on Friday afternoon, dispatch says.
The crash happened around 3:22 p.m. on Burritt Street between Fairfield Avenue and Oakleigh Avenue, according to Kent County dispatch.
No one was injured in the crash, according to a firefighter on scene. Grand Rapids Fire Department, Grand Rapids Public Schools Public Safety and Grand Rapids Police Department all responded and are investigating.
Shawmut Hills Elementary School will be open on Monday, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0