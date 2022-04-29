SUV crashes into Shawmut Hills School in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An SUV crashed into Shawmut Hills School building on Friday afternoon, dispatch says.

The crash happened around 3:22 p.m. on Burritt Street between Fairfield Avenue and Oakleigh Avenue, according to Kent County dispatch.

No one was injured in the crash, according to a firefighter on scene. Grand Rapids Fire Department, Grand Rapids Public Schools Public Safety and Grand Rapids Police Department all responded and are investigating.

A van crashed into Shawmut Hills School. (April 29, 2022)

Shawmut Hills Elementary School will be open on Monday, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools.

