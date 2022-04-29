ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

SUV crashes into Shawmut Hills School in Grand Rapids

By Anna Skog, Brennan Prill
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ctikl_0fOQpN0Y00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An SUV crashed into Shawmut Hills School building on Friday afternoon, dispatch says.

The crash happened around 3:22 p.m. on Burritt Street between Fairfield Avenue and Oakleigh Avenue, according to Kent County dispatch.

No one was injured in the crash, according to a firefighter on scene. Grand Rapids Fire Department, Grand Rapids Public Schools Public Safety and Grand Rapids Police Department all responded and are investigating.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTuGt_0fOQpN0Y00
    A van crashed into Shawmut Hills School. (April 29, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4ULX_0fOQpN0Y00
    A van crashed into Shawmut Hills School. (April 29, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YHrH_0fOQpN0Y00
    A van crashed into Shawmut Hills School. (April 29, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xiPgX_0fOQpN0Y00
    A van crashed into Shawmut Hills School. (April 29, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28H3rn_0fOQpN0Y00
    A van crashed into Shawmut Hills School. (April 29, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odcsY_0fOQpN0Y00
    A van crashed into Shawmut Hills School. (April 29, 2022)

Shawmut Hills Elementary School will be open on Monday, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Sports
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Shawmut Hills School#Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive

Student dies after shooting himself in Upper Peninsula school

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan student died after he shot himself at an Upper Peninsula school. According to the Michigan State Police, the shooting involving a single male student occurred in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. At the time of...
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy