FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Matt Boudens found the net in overtime to give the Komets a 4-3 victory in game six of their first round playoff series against Wheeling, knotting the series at three games apiece and forcing a decisive game seven Tuesday night at War Memorial Coliseum. The Komets got first period goals […]

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 26 MINUTES AGO