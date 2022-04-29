Metra Train Strikes And Kills Pedestrian In Naperville

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
A high school student died after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday on the Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Amtrak's Hiawatha line train 332 struck the person about 9:30 a.m. just south of the Healy Metra stop in Chicago near Fullerton Ave. and Pulaski Rd., an Amtrak spokesperson said.
ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a dump truck late Monday afternoon in Rosemont.The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Touhy Avenue and Mannheim Road in the near northwest suburb. Rosemont Public Safety said the motorcycle and the dump truck slammed into each other in the intersection. The motorcyclist was ejected and landed near the Metra tracks nearby.The motorcyclist – a man in his early 30s – was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.The overturned motorcycle was spotted at the scene on the Metra...
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — A police officer was killed Friday morning after he was hit by a suspect while trying to set up spike strips to end a high-speed pursuit. According to the Illinois State Police, Galesburg Police were responding to a call of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas […]
A police chase spurred by a carjacking on the Near North Side ended with two suspects dead in a river on the Far South Side early Saturday, authorities said. Three others were in custody following the pursuit of the stolen vehicle on the Bishop Ford Freeway near Lansing, according to Illinois State Police.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An adult man sustained life-threating injuries in a Wednesday night shooting in Rockford. It happened around 9:52 p.m. in the 900 block of Grant Avenue, according to the Rockford Police Department. Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate. This story is developing…
CHICAGO -- A man riding a scooter was struck and killed by a truck Thursday afternoon in Austin on the West Side. About 3:15 p.m., the 35-year-old was riding a scooter and entered the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Erie Street where he was struck by a truck traveling south, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight in Albany Park Thursday afternoon. At 12:36 p.m., the 24-year-old man was in his car in the 4700 block of North Whipple Street when four people pulled up in a black four-door sedan and began shooting at him. The victim as struck once in the right arm. He was taken to Swedish Hospital, where he was stabilized. No one was in custody Thursday night. Area Five detectives are investigating.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nathael Velez-Ruiz, 21, was arrested Wednesday after police spotted him in a stolen car, and later recovered a loaded gun. According to Rockford Police, officers spotted the stolen car in the area of Springfield Avenue around 5 p.m. The vehicle stopped at the Family Dollar, at 501 N. Springfield Avenue, and […]
Human remains were found Thursday afternoon by workers in Pullman on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police. The remains were found by workers in the 9900 block of South Harper Avenue about 2:40 p.m., police said. No further information was immediately available. Area detectives were investigating.
A person of interest has been taken into custody for the homicide of a 17-year-old high school student found dead inside a home in suburban Tinley Park, according to police and village officials. On Sunday night, officers with the Tinley Park Police Department responded to a home in the 7800...
Seven people were taken to area hospitals after a car crossed into opposite lanes of traffic, causing a five-vehicle crash in Gurnee Thursday evening, police said. The Gurnee Police Department and Gurnee Fire Department responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to North Delany Road and Porett Drive in Gurnee for a report of a multi-vehicle crash […]
A Waukegan man is wanted on attempted murder and other felony charges after he allegedly fired shots into an occupied vehicle in a neighborhood near McHenry. Juan A. Colon, 26, of the 1800 block of Grand Avenue in Waukegan, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated discharge of a […]
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department is asking area motorists to drive with caution Saturday evening after a storm caused property damage and power outages throughout the city.
"Due to power outages multiple traffic lights are inoperable," the department posted on Twitter. "Please treat non-functioning traffic lights as though they are stop signs/4...
Police say a driver fled the scene after their car hit a train, causing the car to be dragged for almost a mile near Harvard Wednesday evening. The Harvard Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 6500 block of South Oak Grove Road in unincorporated Harvard. McHenry […]
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Thursday with burglarizing several retail stores, resulting in over $19,000 in stolen goods and damages last year on the Northwest Side. Martell Burton, 29, was arrested Wednesday after he was identified by police as one of the offenders who broke into several stores and stole merchandise in November and December 2021.
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Joliet Police have located the family of a 5-year-old girl found Sunday morning. The girl was found wandering alone in the area of 4th Avenue and Sherman Street, according to police. Police have since made contact with the girl's family and are working to reunite them.
ST. LOUIS — One man has died in a crash shortly before 8:30 Saturday morning in the 6500 block of Hall Street in north St. Louis. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirm one man died in the crash, which involved a Jeep Cherokee. Police said the man was trapped...
Comments / 0