Metra Train Strikes And Kills Pedestrian In Naperville

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a dump truck late Monday afternoon in Rosemont.The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Touhy Avenue and Mannheim Road in the near northwest suburb. Rosemont Public Safety said the motorcycle and the dump truck slammed into each other in the intersection. The motorcyclist was ejected and landed near the Metra tracks nearby.The motorcyclist – a man in his early 30s – was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.The overturned motorcycle was spotted at the scene on the Metra...

ROSEMONT, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO