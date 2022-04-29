ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Authorities ID Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Burbank

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjdFW_0fOQo7VS00
Photo: Getty Images

BURBANK (CNS) - Authorities today identified a young man who was killed in two-vehicle collision in Burbank that left a woman seriously injured.

The collision involved a white SUV and a blue sedan about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Front Street and Magnolia Boulevard, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Alex Ghazarian, 19, of Burbank died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Responding officers found Ghazarian suffering from ``significant injuries'' in the driver's seat of the blue sedan, police said. There were no other occupants of the car, police said.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. No other occupants were found in the SUV.

Witnesses near the scene told police they saw the blue sedan speeding before the collision, and the BPD determined through a preliminary investigation that unsafe speed was a ``likely contributing factor to the collision.''

It was not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol were also a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call the BPD Traffic Bureau at 818-238-3103.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS LA

Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Adelanto hit-and-run: Sheriff’s Department

A 29-year-old Victorville man died after a hit-and-run collision with an SUV in Adelanto on Wednesday, and the driver of the other vehicle has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. at the intersection of Palmdale Road and Pearmain Street, the Sheriff’s Department said in a […]
ADELANTO, CA
KTLA

$18.85M settlement reached in West L.A. Lamborghini crash that killed woman

The family of a woman killed in a West Los Angeles crash involving a speeding Lamborghini last year will receive at least $18.85 million after a wrongful death settlement was reached with the then 17-year-old driver, the family’s attorney announced Wednesday. The law firm representing the family called the agreement one of the largest settlements […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Burbank, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Burbank, CA
Burbank, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cns#The Bpd Traffic Bureau
KTLA

2 Corona women arrested weeks after Riverside arson: Police

Two women have been arrested in Corona in connection with an April 2 arson in Riverside, police said. Daniela Castro Nunez, 23, was arrested for multiple arson violations, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of explosives, the Riverside Police Department said in a press release, and Alexis Monique Garcia, 21, was arrested for arson, […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Barstow couple accused of abusing, killing their 1-year-old son

The parents of a 1-year-old boy who died from injuries that police say are clear signs of abuse have been arrested. Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, were arrested Monday after the body of their 1-year-old son was brought to a Pomona hospital with injuries that were “consistent with ongoing abuse.” Police say the […]
BARSTOW, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man holds ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, shoots at her: San Bernardino PD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting at her, San Bernardino police said Wednesday. The incident occurred sometime in February, when 33-year-old Larry Rey allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. Rey then allegedly shot at her when she tried to get away, […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS News

Woman found dead at Palmdale home where suspect was barricaded

A woman was found dead Saturday inside a Palmdale home where an assault with a deadly weapon suspect had earlier barricaded himself, authorities said. The incident was reported at 6:13 a.m. in the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. Personnel from the sheriff's...
PALMDALE, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy