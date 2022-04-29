Authorities ID Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Burbank

Photo: Getty Images

BURBANK (CNS) - Authorities today identified a young man who was killed in two-vehicle collision in Burbank that left a woman seriously injured.

The collision involved a white SUV and a blue sedan about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Front Street and Magnolia Boulevard, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Alex Ghazarian, 19, of Burbank died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Responding officers found Ghazarian suffering from ``significant injuries'' in the driver's seat of the blue sedan, police said. There were no other occupants of the car, police said.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. No other occupants were found in the SUV.

Witnesses near the scene told police they saw the blue sedan speeding before the collision, and the BPD determined through a preliminary investigation that unsafe speed was a ``likely contributing factor to the collision.''

It was not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol were also a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call the BPD Traffic Bureau at 818-238-3103.