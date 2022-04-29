ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man and woman stabbed in central Fresno. What police investigators know so far

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A man and a woman suffered serious injuries Friday morning after both were the victims of stabbings in central Fresno, police reported.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said officers rushed to the 200 block of North Park Avenue about 11 a.m. in response to a report of a disturbance involving multiple people.

Police found victims, both in their 40s, with stab wounds to their abdominal areas. One victim was found on a porch and the second on a roadway. The two were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center; their conditions were not available.

Multiple people were detained at the scene, but no arrests were immediately reported. Nearby Lowell School was not placed on lockdown.

Fresno, CA
