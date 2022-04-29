ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Trails summit set May 20

PONTOON BEACH — Madison County Transit (MCT) will host the MCT 2022 Trail Summit on Friday, May 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Leclaire Room on the N.O. Nelson campus of Lewis & Clark Community College in Edwardsville.

The summit will feature discussions on how vibrant bike and pedestrian cultures can have affect the quality of life and provide economic benefits for the region.

The three main sessions are:

1). Overview of Regional Trail Projects;

2). Benefits of Building a Bike and Pedestrian Culture; and

3). How to Build a Bike and Pedestrian Culture.

The summit will also provide detailed information about the extensive MCT Trails system, including future projects; the Agency for Community Transit Community Action Grants Program; Metro East Park and Recreation District grant programs; St. Clair County Transit District Trails; and Great Rivers Greenway projects on the Missouri side. The day concludes with an optional bus tour of MCT Trails facilities.

“The MCT Trails system is already making a positive impact on our communities and has made Madison County unique in the region,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “This summit not only gives MCT an opportunity to highlight what we’ve built and what we’re working on, but also to discuss how communities can enhance their access to the MCT Trails and leverage bike and walkability to improve the quality of life while enhancing the local economy.”

Advance registration is required; visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mct-2022-trail-summit-registration-306024105337.

“The MCT Board of Trustees is committed to expanding and enhancing the MCT Trails system throughout Madison County,” said Morrison. “We’re looking forward to bringing everyone together at this Summit to cast a vision for how this network of trails can positively transform our communities.”

For more information email ecarrow@mct.org or visit www.mcttrails.org .

