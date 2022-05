If you answered yes to both of those questions, you and a friend should consider visiting Rockstar Pizza, a rock-and-roll-themed restaurant in Brownsburg, Indiana. At the locally-owned pizzeria, you and a companion can participate in the Rockstar Pizza Challenge. The two of you will be served a 30-inch pizza with a topping of your choice. If you finish the pizza within 45 minutes and without leaving the table, not only will you and your friend get the pizza for free, but each of you will also receive a $25 gift card and a t-shirt.

