Daily Fuel Tracker 18

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after veering into the wrong lane and colliding head-on with a Spencer County Sheriff’s Department deputy in southern Indiana. According to the Indiana State Police, the deadly collision occurred shortly after 5 a.m. CST on Thursday on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone in Indiana is holding onto a million-dollar Powerball ticket. The Hoosier Lottery reports a Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls was sold in the state for Wednesday's $473.1 million drawing. The million-dollar ticket was sold at Kroger, located at 1571 N. State St., in Greenfield.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have come to light concerning the Spencer County wreck from this morning. ISP says that shortly after 5 a.m., an SUV was traveling east on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. Police say that for unknown reasons the SUV drove off of the roadway, […]
Indiana Women Busted with Hidden DrugsIndiana State Police. Indiana State Police Trooper Gerald Stump was patrolling in the area of South 8th Street and Putnam Avenue when he stopped a passenger vehicle for expired plates. The driver was identified as Jennifer L. Hinote, age 40, of Terre Haute, Indiana. During the course of the traffic stop, Trooper Stump observed criminal indicators and requested a canine.
I think we can all agree that there is no such thing as "too many water parks" - I say the more the merrier. There's a brand new water park opening this summer that you might want to add to your list of Indiana summertime road trip destinations. It's an all-inclusive water park located west of Indianapolis, in the city of Avon, IN.
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two young men and a juvenile are under arrest after police said they robbed a Whitestown Verizon store at gunpoint Tuesday and fled into Indianapolis with police on their tail. Antwuan Morris, 22; Donte Woodard, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old all face felony charges of robbery, theft, intimidation and pointing a firearm, […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fifteen people have been arrested and facing federal charges following a large drug bust in central and southern Indiana. According to U.S. Department of Justice – Southern District of Indiana, the individuals were taken into custody on Thursday in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour and Terre Haute. Three others who have also been indicted are currently on the run.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community welcomed a brand new park to the area this weekend. Ruble Park is located just West of Ivy Tech Community College. The park has more than 800 acres worth of nature trails for people of all ages to enjoy!. Ruble Park...
Hidden between Gibson & Pike Counties, you'll find a garden with one of the largest varieties of azaleas in the Midwest. Now is the time to start planning your visit to the Azalea Path Botanical Garden and Arboretum, because azaleas only bloom for a couple of months. When Will The...
JASONVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Police investigation is underway after a man was shot by police in southwest Indiana Friday afternoon. The shooting took place after officers with the Jasonville Police Department responded to calls about a man causing problems outside a home in a neighborhood in the town of Jasonville.
JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — The regional development authority Mid-States Corridor is teaming up with INDOT to build a route linking Southern and Central Indiana. After studying several routes, it settled on a proposal paralleling Highway 231, bypassing the towns of Jasper, Huntingburg, and Loogootee. The entire span would start...
AVON, Ind. — A Walmart warehouse in Avon, Indiana is closing following a massive fire in March. In a letter to The Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Walmart said the damage is too significant to reopen for the foreseeable future. The massive warehouse fire broke out on March 16,...
You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium. Abandoned Sanatorium Gets New Life. According to the Indiana State University Library, the Indiana State...
OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WLFI) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced the grant recipients for round three of the state’s Next Level Trails program. Four counties across the WLFI viewing area are receiving funding from this round. The Department of Natural Resources is administering more than $65 million for...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular Thai eatery Baan Thai is closing. The restaurant at 3235 N. Anthony Blvd. made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday afternoon. It blamed “unforeseen circumstances.”. It’s not clear what those circumstances are. “We have appreciated our customers and the friendships...
If you’re like me and your guilty pleasure is HGTV, you enjoy scrolling real estate listings just for the interest of seeing beautiful homes and daydreaming. What better time to let your mind drift into the clouds, or better yet, purchase a new home, than summertime!. Summer 2022 is...
