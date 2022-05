MADRID -- Real Madrid is hoping to produce one last magical Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabéu this season. After coming from behind at home to get by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals, Madrid needs to rally past Manchester City to return to the final for the first time since it won its record 13th European Cup title in 2018.

UEFA ・ 12 HOURS AGO