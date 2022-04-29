2 TH women arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -Two Terre Haute women were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on the city's south side Thursday night for expired plates.
Booked into the Vigo County jail:
Driver- Jennifer L. Hinote, 40
- Dealing in methamphetamine, felony 5
- Possession of methamphetamine, felony 6
- Possession of a legend drug, felony 6
- Maintaining a common nuisance, felony 6
- Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor
- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (refusal), Class A misdemeanor
- Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor
Passenger - Ashley Waltermire, 32
- Possession of methamphetamine, felony 6
- Possession of a controlled substance (warrant service), felony 6
See story:https://www.indianacentralnews.com/terre-haute-news/2-th-women-arrested-on-drug-charges-following-traffic-stop
