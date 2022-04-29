ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

2 TH women arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

 4 days ago

ISP photo

By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News 

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -Two Terre Haute women were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on the city's south side Thursday night for expired plates.

Booked into the Vigo County jail:
Driver- Jennifer L. Hinote, 40

  • Dealing in methamphetamine, felony 5
  • Possession of methamphetamine, felony 6
  • Possession of a legend drug, felony 6
  • Maintaining a common nuisance, felony 6
  • Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (refusal), Class A misdemeanor
  • Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor 

Passenger  - Ashley Waltermire, 32

  • Possession of methamphetamine, felony 6
  • Possession of a controlled substance (warrant service), felony 6

See story:https://www.indianacentralnews.com/terre-haute-news/2-th-women-arrested-on-drug-charges-following-traffic-stop

