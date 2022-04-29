ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codington County, SD

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 13:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...and northern West Virginia. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marshall; Ohio The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Monroe County in east central Ohio Eastern Belmont County in east central Ohio Ohio County in northern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Powhatan Point, or 11 miles west of Moundsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Bethlehem, Triadelphia, Shadyside, McMechen, Powhatan Point, Glen Dale, and Bridgeport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Darlington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Darlington County through 545 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lydia, or near Hartsville, moving northeast at 15 mph, with a second storm north of North Hartsville. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hartsville, North Hartsville, Clyde, Dovesville, Oats, Lydia, Auburn, Floyd, Swift Creek, Kellytown and Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 126 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Eastland, Erath by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Comanche; Concho; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Haskell; Hood; Jack; Kimble; Lampasas; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Mills; Palo Pinto; Parker; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Somervell; Stephens; Throckmorton; Young SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 170 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROWN CALLAHAN COLEMAN COMANCHE CONCHO EASTLAND ERATH HAMILTON HASKELL HOOD JACK KIMBLE LAMPASAS MASON MCCULLOCH MENARD MILLS PALO PINTO PARKER RUNNELS SAN SABA SHACKELFORD SOMERVELL STEPHENS THROCKMORTON YOUNG
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nelson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NELSON SOUTHEASTERN LARUE AND SOUTHWESTERN MARION COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Louisville.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN GUERNSEY...NORTHWESTERN BELMONT AND SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with additional thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Taylor, Lafayette, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lafayette, northeastern Taylor and eastern Madison Counties through 545 PM EDT At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dowling Park to 12 miles southwest of Obrien. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mayo, Madison, Lee, Cooks Hammock, Chancey, Smith, Hopewell, Buckville, Alton, Fletcher Springs, Mayo Junction, Townsend, Hatch Bend, Hanson, San Pedro Junction, Day and Grady. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Crawford, Morrow, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central Ohio. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Morrow; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Richland, southwestern Ashland, northeastern Morrow and southeastern Crawford Counties through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Galion, or near Mount Gilead, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Lexington, Crestline, Bellville, Lucas, Mifflin, Iberia and Shauck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gilchrist, Hamilton, Southern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gilchrist; Hamilton; Southern Columbia; Suwannee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Gilchrist, southwestern Columbia, Suwannee, western Hamilton and western Echols Counties through 530 PM EDT At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near I-75 At Exit 16 to 9 miles south of Obrien. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, half inch hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Live Oak, Jasper, Jennings, Ichetucknee Spring, Statenville, Suwannee River State Park, Suwannee Springs, Crossroads, Mcalpin and Luraville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Franklin, Mercer, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin; Mercer; Woodford The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Mercer County in central Kentucky Woodford County in central Kentucky Eastern Anderson County in central Kentucky South central Franklin County in central Kentucky * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Lawrenceburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lawrenceburg around 515 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Versailles. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Inland Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Inland Sarasota A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Charlotte, southwestern DeSoto and southeastern Sarasota Counties through 600 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port Charlotte, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Murdock, Lake Suzy, Solana, Harbour Heights, Charlotte Harbor, Cleveland and Warm Mineral Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and southwestern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and southwestern Ohio. Target Area: Fairfield; Hocking; Pickaway; Ross The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fairfield County in central Ohio Western Hocking County in central Ohio Southeastern Pickaway County in central Ohio Eastern Ross County in southwestern Ohio * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chillicothe, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Chillicothe, Circleville, Kingston, Logan Elm Village, North Folk Village, Amanda, Londonderry, Stoutsville, Laurelville, Adelphi, Tarlton, Mooresville, South Bloomingville, Clearport, Massieville, Buena Vista in Hocking County, Andersonville, Gibisonville, Whisler and Summithill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TREUTLEN NORTHEASTERN WHEELER AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA

