Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield; Franklin; Licking; Pickaway A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN, NORTHWESTERN FAIRFIELD, NORTHEASTERN PICKAWAY AND SOUTHWESTERN LICKING COUNTIES THROUGH 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Groveport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Gahanna, Pickerington, Bexley, Pataskala, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Baltimore, Buckeye Lake, Hebron, Millersport, Pleasantville, Beechwood Trails, Summit Station, Fairfield Beach, Whitehall, Etna, New Albany and Grandview Heights. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 96 and 128. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 103 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
