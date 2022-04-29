Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. .Rainfall during the past 24 hours has caused the river to rise again. Additional heavy rainfall is possible in the coming days, which could cause additional rises and/or warnings. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THURSDAY, MAY 12 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...From this morning to Thursday, May 12. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 21.1 Tue 9 AM 21.9 23.5 23.0 23.5 1 PM 5/05

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO