Baby tree kangaroo makes public debut at New York’s Bronx Zoo

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A baby Matschie’s tree kangaroo made its public debut at the Bronx Zoo in New York City on Friday, peeking its head out from its mother’s pouch. As it matures, the baby kangaroo – or joey – will begin to...

TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Variety

‘Wizard of Oz’ Violin Could Fetch $20 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A 300-year-old violin, reputed to have been played on the Oscar-winning “Wizard of Oz” score, will go on the auction block next month and could fetch as much as $20 million. The rare Stradivarius belonged to Odessa-born Toscha Seidel, widely considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century, famed for his rich tone and emotional intensity. Estimates are that the violin could bring between $16 million and $20 million at auction, partly because of its excellent condition and partly because of its history. There are about 600 Stradivarius violins in existence worldwide; the...
