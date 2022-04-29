ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Lawton woman extradited to Wichita Co. for manslaughter charge

By Larry Statser
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Lawton woman accused of driving drunk and killing a Wichita Falls woman in 2019 was brought back to Wichita County Jail after serving a one year sentence for drunk driving in Comanche County.

Justine Gallegos, 32, was booked into jail in Wichita County on Thursday, April 28, with a $125,000 bond.

Gallegos posted her bond Friday, April 29 and was released.

Besides her charge of intoxication manslaughter , Gallegos has convictions for DUI, driving with an open container of alcohol and two for driving with suspended license.

Lawton woman indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge after wreck kills Burkburnett woman

Her Comanche County DUI sentence of 1 year probation was revoked after the fatal accident, and she began serving it April 27, 2021. While in jail in Lawton, she wrote a letter to the Wichita County clerk on Jan. 22 to report she was in jail, and she “would hate to get a failure to appear” charge when she did not show up for two court hearings on her manslaughter charge.

That charge came in September 2019 at a wreck that killed a Burkburnett woman on Kell West near Taft Boulevard.

Gallegos posted her $100,000 bond the day after the wreck and was booked and released from jail again on March 13, 2020, when her first bond was revoked.

Police said Gallegos was traveling east on Kell at a high rate of speed and crossed the center median and crashed head-on into a westbound Mazda, which then crashed into a tree.

Pimcorn Kasemthaveesak, 29, was pinned inside and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Gallegos had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and was slurring her speech. They said she refused to answer any of their questions on whether she had consumed alcohol.

WFPD investigates fatal pin-in accident Friday night

Gallegos was taken to the hospital, where police obtained a warrant for a blood sample.

The victim worked at the Sheppard Post Exchange and also at United Market Street.

Gallegos’ bond conditions prohibited consuming alcohol and driving a vehicle unless it had a Scram device installed to prevent driving after consuming alcohol.

No hearings have been scheduled as of publishing. The District Attorney filed a plea deal offer on June 23, 2020.

IN THIS ARTICLE
