SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are tracking a line of thunderstorms and heavy rain pushing through the ArkLaTex overnight and will continue to move through the region as we go through the morning hours before fading this afternoon. The main concern with these storms is heavy rain. We should dry out somewhat this afternoon and stay dry Wednesday before our next chance at severe weather Thursday. A developing low and front will be pushing into the region during the morning hours Thursday and will continue the rest of the day. Strong and severe storms is looking increasingly likely with all severe threats possible at this point. Once we get to Friday and the weekend we should be dry, but also expect some toasty temperatures for the region. Highs in the mid-90s are not out of the question.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO