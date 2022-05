A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car at the intersection of N. Capitol Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest, according to police. A watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's third district said they received a call to investigate a crash around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver stayed on the scene, according to police. The driver was not hurt.

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO