Barbara Pierce Bush expected to welcome her first baby with husband Craig Coyne in New York, but Cora Georgia had her own plans. The baby girl arrived "almost six weeks early" during their visit to Maine — an event made even more special because Cora stayed at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at a hospital in Portland named after Barbara's late grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, who passed away in 2018.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 DAYS AGO