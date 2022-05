The Detroit Tigers may have dodged a bullet, even though Robbie Grossman did not dodge a 93 MPH fastball from Dodger Walker Buehler on Sunday. Still with us. Grossman was plunked in the right hand in the second inning of the Tigers’ 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After the game, Detroit’s bench boss mentioned X-rays showed no structural damage but that the outfielder would have further tests on Monday.

