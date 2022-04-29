ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland man arrested for injuring 1-year-old

By Mercedes Cordero
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago
James Walker, 31, is being charged with a state felony charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual with reckless bodily injury and three other misdemeanor charges of assault bodily injury family violence, unlawful restraint and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.  (Midland County Sheriff's Office )

A Midland man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly recklessly injuring a 1-year-old child.

James Walker, 31, is being charged with a state felony charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual with reckless bodily injury and three other misdemeanor charges of assault bodily injury family violence, unlawful restraint and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.

Midland police officers were dispatched at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a disturbance. Dispatch advised that the caller stated a man — identified as Walker — was beating her, according to an arrest affidavit.

When officers arrived on scene they heard yelling and items being thrown around inside the apartment. Walker, who had a strong smell of alcohol, opened the door, according to the affidavit. Officers noticed the woman had had a bloody nose and scratches to her right side of her face. The officer also noticed a large bump and bruise on the left side of her 1-year-old child.

The woman told officers Walker began hitting her after he became angry when he couldn't find his cigarettes and started to accuse her of having what he was looking for, according to the affidavit.

During the assault, the woman was holding the 1-year-old. She stated during the many times Walker punched her, he hit her hard enough that she bumped the child's head, according to the affidavit. She also fell back and lost consciousness for a couple a seconds after being hit, according to the affidavit.

The woman stated she tried to leave but Walker blocked her. She also stated she never hit him back and was "fixing to pepper spray him, but I couldn't find my pepper spray."

Walker is being held at Midland County Jail on a total bond of $16,000.

