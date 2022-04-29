New Haven man faces manslaughter charges

Hamden, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - A New Haven man has been arrested for manslaughter for fatally striking a pedestrian with his vehicle March 13th, Hamden Police said.

According to Police, Raekwon McLean was struck by a vehicle 3:30 pm in the area of Dixwell Avenue near North Street. McLean died from his injuries.

After an extensive investigation, Hamden Police arrested Devington Beckford, 25, of New Haven on Wednesday.

Police said McLean was driving a stolen SUV and was being chased by another vehicle, operated by Beckford.

A few days earlier Police said Beckford reported that the SUV was stolen. He then called 911 while following the car. Police also said McLean's vehicle hit a third vehicle on Dixwell Avenue at the intersection of North Street.

McLean ran from the stolen SUV. That's when police say Beckford accelerated his vehicle as Mclean ran away. After falling in the roadway, according to Police, McLean was driven over by Beckford's vehicle.

In additrion to Manslaughter, Beckford is charged with Reckless Endangerment. He appears in Meriden Superior Court May 11th. His bond is $500,000.