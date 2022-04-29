ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On second thought, Dolly Parton might 'gracefully' enter the Rock Hall after all

By Marty Rosenbaum
 4 days ago

After taking some time for careful consideration, Dolly Parton has decided that yes, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction doesn’t sound so bad.

As you may recall, Parton removed herself from consideration into the Rock Hall this year. “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she wrote in a social media post at the time.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ended up keeping her on the ballot mainly because they had already sent out ballots to voters by the time Parton made her wishes public. “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said in a statement at the time.

With the benefit of hindsight, and a bit more time until the inductees are revealed, Dolly has had a change of heart. During an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition , Parton was asked what she would do if she was inducted into the Rock Hall despite her objections. “Well, I’ll accept gracefully,” Parton said. “I would just say thanks and I’ll accept it because the fans vote.”

Parton went on to explain her initial statement. “When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in Rock music and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that,” she said. “But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, ’cause I never considered myself a Rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is set to conclude its fan vote on April 29 as the full list of inductees is expected to be revealed in May.

