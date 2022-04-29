ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA tops Forbes Travel Guide for country’s best restaurants for 2022

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

Because today’s “luxury guest” demands it, the Forbes Travel Guide has revealed its exhaustive list of the country’s top restaurants, hotels and spas as part of its 2022 Star Awards.

This year’s list includes more than 700 venues in the U.S. alone, each having earned a five-star, four-star, or “recommended” rating from the independent reviewers at the Forbes Travel Guide.

“Through our exacting and independent evaluation process, these award-winning properties all have raised the guest experience bar with an emphasis on what matters most to today’s luxury guest,” said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, in a press release issued earlier this week.

L.A. restaurant is Yelp's most reviewed of all time

Among this year’s honorees , the Forbes Travel Guide recognized luxury properties and eateries in dozens of states. Some locations, however, were home to a far greater number of award-winners than others: California, specifically, has more five-star restaurants (nine), hotels (18) and spas (12) than any other state, while New York City boasts more five-star restaurants (six) and hotels (11) than any other city in the U.S.

Nevada and Florida also fared well on the 2022 list, with several five-star hotels and eateries in the former, and plenty of five-star spas and hotels in the latter.

The Inn at Little Washington, a D.C.-area restaurant, also earned a special shout-out for maintaining its five-star rating for 32 straight years.

Where to find the best burrito in CA

The annual Star Awards from the Forbes Travel Guide are based on the ratings and reviews of Forbes’ global team of anonymous “inspectors,” according to the publication. Five-star reviews are reserved for “outstanding” properties, while four-star reviews indicate “exceptional” experiences. “Recommended” properties are described as being consistently “excellent.”

Forbes first adopted its five-star rating system in 1954 for the then-Mobil Travel Guide.

A complete list of the 2022 Star Award honorees, including international properties, can be found at the Forbes Travel Guide’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

California's top Korean restaurant is in L.A.

The top Korean eatery in California is in downtown Los Angeles, according to Yelp. BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle, located at 718 S Los Angeles St., was ranked by the popular review site as having the best Korean food in the Golden State.
How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it's no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette.
LASD: Son stabbed mother in Lancaster

A 17-year-old boy is wanted by law enforcement after allegedly stabbing his mother inside their Lancaster home Saturday morning.
2 killed in South L.A. crash involving group of street racers

Two people were killed early Saturday morning after their vehicle crashed into a pole on a South Los Angeles freeway, California Highway Patrol investigators said.
Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Hollywood actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram.
Japanese American Cultural & Community Center hosts 'Rising Chef Series'

The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center is hosting and highlighting up-and-coming chefs in the community. The "Rising Chef Series" features Michelin star restaurant chefs serving Vietnamese, Japanese and Korean fusion dishes throughout the month of May.
Blac Chyna loses defamation trial against Kardashians

A jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them.
3 kids injured when bounce house lifted off ground during Rancho Cucamonga police open house

Three children were injured after a bounce house was lifted off the ground during an open house for the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department over the weekend, authorities said Monday.
Bill Murray says his behavior led to complaint, filming suspension

Bill Murray on Saturday acknowledged that his behavior on set led to a complaint from a woman and the suspension of filming on his latest movie.
