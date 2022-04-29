Beekeepers Rescue Bees From Atl Tarmac

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
ATLANTA — Many 11Alive viewers said they heard a loud boom around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. That noise was a sonic boom caused by the SpaceX capsule that returned to Earth. The Associated Press reported Monday that three rich businessmen were back on Earth with their astronaut escort after a pricey trip to the International Space Station. The trip cost the trio $55 million apiece.
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
"Pick up your child and don’t come back."
That's what the parent of a child at Ardent Preschool and Daycare says that he, and several other parents, were told last Thursday after complaining about fees and hours of operation.
Tybee Island is a small coastal town tucked away on the outskirt of Savannah, Georgia. Its close proximity to the state's oldest city makes it a popular day-trip destination for locals and visitors alike. But for some, Tybee's shores aren't so fleeting. The Island has a unique history of its...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
ATLANTA — A dispute over a stolen cellphone ended with a teen pointing a gun at a group of people along the Atlanta BeltLine. No one was hurt, but the witnesses told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington the experience has been disturbing. She spoke with Ralph Mitchell, who had the gun pointed at his stomach.
GEORGIA — Canadian institution Tim Hortons is coming to Georgia. The coffee and bakery franchise is planning to open 15 stores over the next five years in the Atlanta and Columbus areas. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta resident and restaurant operator Abid Khutliwala...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families with children struggling in classrooms may find themselves paying hundreds of dollars to recover from one bad grade. Sarah Stephens, a parent with three kids in Henry County School District, said her two oldest sons were likely candidates for summer school. Like many students, her boys struggled to adjust to virtual – then in-person – learning during the pandemic.
GEORGIA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is putting the spicy chicken biscuit back on the menu, according to their website. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The item was removed from many locations in 2016 as the company says it made room for new offerings. Chick-fil-A says...
Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.
This month, Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. 2,668 people made the list, but only one of them lives in Chattanooga. So let's take a quick look at the one billionaire who lives in Chattanooga.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is projecting strength and gathering endorsements from fellow Republicans on a bill-signing tour ahead of his primary matchup against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and others, trying to smother Perdue’s chances in the May 24 primary. The latest example came Thursday as he signed a...
