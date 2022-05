In most fields, a failure rate of nearly half would be unacceptable. This is particularly true when human lives and the safety of communities are at stake. And yet, we fail to act on the fact that nearly 44% of criminals released return to prison before they’ve been out for a year. There’s no excuse for this degree of recidivism – especially when we already have the tools, in Alabama and the rest of America, to make a big difference in the lives of people in our criminal-justice system.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO