Cement truck rolls over on SR 51 in Phoenix, spilling fuel and concrete

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an officer shot a man who was waving a machete near a field in south Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family crews arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m. and spotted a large area near El Prado park taped off with crime scene tape. Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said the shooting happened after police were near 19th and Southern avenues on an unrelated call when officers found a man waving a machete in a field. Police said they tried to talk to him but he kept acting “irrationally” and kept waving his machete around. At some point, the man got up and walked into the road. Two officers deployed stun guns that deploy beanbags and authorities gave commands. That’s when the man began “advancing” toward police and one officer fired their gun several times.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO