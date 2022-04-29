ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Academy Prep honors ‘Fabulous Female’ leaders

By Mark Parker
stpetecatalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its upcoming annual luncheon, the Academy Prep Center of St. Petersburg is honoring five “Fabulous Females” for their contributions to the community while raising money to further its mission of improving the lives of underserved students. Located at 2301 22nd Ave. S., Academy Prep is a...

Bon Secours Maria Manor’s St. Pete campus sells for a combined $30M

The Bon Secours Maria Manor’s St. Petersburg campus – one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in Tampa Bay – has a new owner. The Bon Secours St. Petersburg Health System, a non-profit Catholic health care system that provides nursing care and assisted living, sold the property at 10300 4th St. N. in a $30 million deal on April 25 to an entity connected to New Jersey-based Aventura Health Group.
REAL ESTATE
‘The Sugar Ridge Rag’ launches at LAB Theater in Ybor

For decades, South Florida playwright Philip Middleton Williams had the germ of an idea in the back of his mind – a period drama about twin brothers, with opposite opinions on the Vietnam War, and the effect each one’s life choice has on the family. The dramatic train...
THEATER & DANCE
St. Pete native returns with tech company, opportunities

As a boy growing up on the Southside of St. Peterburg, Pat Mack never imagined he would one day become the owner of a successful tech business. Following over two decades in the Navy, Mack founded PVM in 2011 while living in San Diego. PVM is a software engineering company focused on solving problems through data, often in the security and defense industries. What started as a one-man consulting firm quickly grew, and Mack recently relocated his company to his childhood home.
BUSINESS
Kriseman receives lifetime achievement award

May 2, 2022 - Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has received the 2022 Men and Women of Distinction's Gwen Reese Lifetime Achievement Award. Kriseman, who received the award on Sunday, was selected by the Gathering of Women’s selection committee, Gwendolyn Reese, and peers in the Tampa Bay community to receive the award, given to those who exemplify a long-standing commitment to the community. “Never before has a mayor been so intentional in advancing racial equity in the city,” Gwendolyn Reese said in a news release. “The work of Mayor Kriseman’s Administration has set us on a different trajectory and we finally have hope that we can achieve racial equity.” During his time as mayor, Kriseman's top priority was to provide more opportunities for residents through training, employment, higher wages, grants, and second chances, which helped to reduce St. Petersburg’s African-American poverty rate to an all-time low, according to the release. Kriseman currently is a managing principal at Shumaker Advisors Florida.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Local artist partners with Foot Locker for autism acceptance

May 2, 2022 - A Pinellas County artist recently partnered with Foot Locker to design t-shirts as part of the sports apparel chain’s Autism Acceptance Month campaign. Dan Capo, 26, was diagnosed with epilepsy and autism as a child. His artwork bearing the succinct slogan of “Be Kind” adorns the shirts, which are available on Footlocker’s website. According to reports, Capo said he wants to spread kindness and show the work that people with autism are hirable.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
St. Petersburg floats municipal marina renovation options

As the St. Petersburg Municipal Marina falls further into disrepair, city council members continue to explore the best course of action to rehabilitate and revitalize the community asset. During Thursday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, council members heard an independent review of two possible scenarios: the city leading the implementation...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

