Sami Ward is out as the head coach at Texas Tech, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Sunday. Hired in October 2020, Ward finished her second season as the Red Raiders’ head coach on Saturday against Texas; the Red Raiders currently sit 5th overall in the Big 12 standings and completed their Big 12 season with a 5-13 record against conference opponents. The program finished the regular season 22-26 overall.

