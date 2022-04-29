ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Capitol-to-Capitol 2022: Business advocacy conference kicks off Saturday

By Eytan Wallace
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQtiK_0fOQg02h00


WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTXL) – The annual Capitol-to-Capitol advocacy conference, a multi-day event featuring hundreds of Sacramento-area business and political leaders, will take place in Washington D.C. starting Saturday.

Commonly referred to as “Cap-to-Cap,” this year’s event, presented by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, will mark the program’s 50th anniversary.

The four-day conference is expected to include a local contingent of nearly 350 local business leaders traveling to Washington D.C. – with nearly 70 elected representatives – who will meet with federal officials to advocate on behalf of their constituents.

Advocacy sessions are expected to address a wide array of issues including advances for business development, an inclusive economy, and a vibrant and connected region.

Incoming Metro Chamber Chair previews Cap-to-Cap 2022

“After a pause in 2020 and a virtual event in 2021, we are thrilled Cap-to-Cap is returning in-person in 2022,” said Amanda Blackwood, President & CEO of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. “Now is the time to look to the future and advocate for ways to elevate our business climate to support and accelerate inclusive growth,” she continued.

Congressmembers Ami Bera and Doris Matsui are among the representatives expected to speak during the conference while the office of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg confirmed he is expected to attend as well. During his visit to the nation’s capital, Steinberg plans to meet with senior White House officials on a wide array of issues including affordable housing, mental health, and homelessness.

FOX40 is a proud media partner of Capitol-to-Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

CA business and political leaders gather in DC for advocacy program

(KTXL) — Hundreds of the most influential leaders from the greater Sacramento Region will gather and advocate for our area in Washington D.C. From the California state capital to the nation’s capital, the 50th Capital-To-Capital Program and advocacy conference will be held for four days. The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Blackwood is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Cap-to-Cap meetings commence in nation’s capital

WASHINGTON (KTXL) — In our nation’s capital hundreds of business and political leaders from the greater Sacramento region kept busy on the second day of the Capital-to-Capital Advocacy Conference. Attendees shared what they hoped to accomplish ahead of key meetings here with our nations most influential leaders about some of the most pressing issues back […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Doris Matsui
FOX40

Man convicted of beating, robbing sleeping homeowner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man of robbery nearly four years after a homeowner was beaten and robbed while sleeping, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. According to the DA’s office, Lorinzo Haley and two other people broke into a home on May 8, 2018. They then went upstairs and beat […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Nearly 20,000 tons of almonds stuck in Manteca, distributor says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of California’s cash crops is stuck in storage, and it’s a major problem for local almond farmers, growers and the economy in the region. Rows and rows of boxes with millions of California almonds are sitting in warehouses in Manteca, with nowhere to go.  “It’s just never been a problem […]
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Ktxl#Metro Chamber Chair#President Ceo
FOX40

Former DMV employee pleads guilty to altering records in database

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former state employee with the Department of Motor Vehicles pleaded guilty to conspiring to alter records in the agency’s database in Sacramento, the office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Thursday.  Prosecutors said Shawana Denise Harris, 52, of Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County, altered the records with unauthorized […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California to increase awards in medical malpractice cases

People who get hurt because of a doctor's negligence in California could soon get a lot more money in malpractice lawsuits under an agreement reached Wednesday that — if approved by the state Legislature — would avoid a costly fight at the ballot box this November while resolving one of the state's longest-running political battles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX40

Sacramento Republic FC returns home to face Las Vegas Lights FC

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC returns home Saturday, welcoming the Las Vegas Lights FC to Heart Health Park. It will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two clubs with the Republic FC having success against the Lights. Sacramento has an all-time 5-1-2 record with its only loss against Las Vegas being […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Taylor, Serrano meet in historic fight at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — Back when Katie Taylor had to pretend she was a boy so she could box, or even not long ago when Amanda Serrano was fighting for thousands of dollars with a resume that in men’s boxing would earn her many millions, it was hard to imagine where they are now. They […]
NFL
FOX40

FOX40

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy