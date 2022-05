If there was a convenient time for a power outage it was not the day a group of us were scheduled to prepare food for a luncheon. My plan was to attend a Bible study at church and then go with another committee member to pick up groceries for the meal we would prepare that evening and deliver the following day to the staff of a local assisted living facility in appreciation for their work. Instead, I woke up to heavy, wet snow and no electricity.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO