ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republican senators blast creation of Disinformation Governance Board

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7cgJ_0fOQfMLD00

April 29 (UPI) -- Republican politicians this week spoke out against a Disinformation Governance Board being created by the Biden administration.

"I at first thought this announcement was satire," Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley wrote in an open letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas said at a House hearing on Wednesday that the purpose of the board is to counter both misinformation and disinformation regarding elections and homeland security.

"We are addressing all aspects of election security, given, of course, the midterm elections that are upon us, and the fundamental integrity of our democratic processes that is at stake," Mayorkas said.

Author Nina Jankowicz was picked to serve as executive director of the new Disinformation Governance Board.

"a HUGE focus of our work, and indeed, one of the key reasons the Board was established, is to maintain the Dept's committment to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, & civil liberties," Jankowicz posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Jankowicz has served as a global fellow at the nonpartisan Wilson Center. Her work as an author has focused on disinformation as well as Russia and the treatment of women online.

"Surely no American Administration would ever use the power of Government to sit in judgment on the First Amendment speech of its own citizens. Sadly, I was mistaken. Rather than protecting our border or the American homeland, you have chosen to make policing Americans' speech your priority," Hawley said.

Mayorkas announced the creation of the board while taking questions on Wednesday during a House Appropriations Subcommittee meeting discussing the fiscal 2023 budget for the Department of Homeland Security.

"I am deeply concerned by the administration's decision to create a Disinformation Governance Board at the Department of Homeland Security," Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said in a statement.

"As the author of the bipartisan law that established the Global Engagement Center to combat the constantly evolving threat of foreign propaganda and disinformation abroad, I do not believe that the United States government should turn the tools that we have used to assist our allies counter foreign adversaries onto the American people. Our focus should be on bad actors like Russia and China, not our own citizens."

When asked about it Thursday during a briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said "there has been a range of disinformation out there about a range of topics -- I mean, including COVID, for example, and also elections and eligibility."

"What I can tell you is that it sounds like the objective of the board is to prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities. I'm not sure who opposes that effort," Psaki said.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said the creation of the board "should frighten any American who values liberty and free speech," while referring to it as the "Ministry of Truth" in a statement on Twitter.

"It can only be assumed that the sole purpose of this new Disinformation Governance Board will be to marshal the power of the federal government to censor conservative and dissenting speech. This is dangerous and un-American. The board should be immediately dissolved," Hawley said.

Comments / 866

Larry Eder
4d ago

disinformation is what the media pushed for 4 years and covered up real news.when someone monitors your free speech.. than you DON'T have free speech.bidens administration is violatingthe 1st amendment to our constitution

Reply(29)
198
The Brockster
4d ago

The Disinformation Governance Board is very similar to what went on in Germany thru the 1930s and what goes on in communist countries.

Reply(49)
151
Thomas Wright
3d ago

read the book 1984 I believe Democrats really want to be the ones to tell us the American people what true and not give me a break no party or government should tell the people whats true or not that's what Russia China and Cuba do

Reply(17)
40
Related
Daily Mail

Kyrsten Sinema 'boasted' about using her cleavage to persuade 'uptight' Republican lawmakers: Democratic senator's 'coaxing' and Trump's belief that he expected to be reinstated in August 2021 revealed in new book

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has confounded Democrats over budget talks – even while boasting about using her cleavage to reel in 'uptight' Republicans, according to a new book. Sinema, a weight-lifter and fitness buff, regularly draws attention in the buttoned-down Senate hallways with her eclectic fashion choices. But she has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Rob Portman
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Sen#Republican Senators#United Nations#Russia#Homeland#House#Dept#American
Washington Examiner

House Democrat apologizes to Mayorkas for 'breathtakingly xenophobic' GOP attacks

Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar apologized to the head of the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday over "breathtakingly xenophobic" attacks against him and his family by Republican lawmakers. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban American, had been grilled by GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
348K+
Followers
55K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy