ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Step Inside This Mid-Century Home In Connecticut Selling For $3.4 Million

By Lucy Clark
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A wonderfully modern home has hit the Connecticut real estate market with an asking price of $3.3 million. Here's a look inside the stunning...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 6

Related
Architectural Digest

A Mobile Home From the 1960s Is Just One of the Charming Details of This Upstate New York Property

For Sincerely, Tommy founder Kai Avent-deLeon, the energy in a space has to be pure and compelling. When she and her partner began looking for a property in upstate New York last year, the couple deliberately sought out spaces that evoked a sense of serenity and grounding. Kai has lived in Brooklyn her entire adult life, but found herself feeling trapped during the pandemic lockdowns in early 2020 and seeking a respite in nature.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCVB

Peek inside luxury Westwood, Mass., property that housed A-list celebrities

NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you’d like to experience a taste of the celebrity lifestyle,a home in Westwood offers that chance. Agent Rikki Conley with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty said a few A-list Hollywood stars rented the home while they were in Massachusetts shooting a movie for Netflix. We can't tell you who they were ... but we CAN tell you the film was nominated for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards. Listed for $6.75 million, the home includes eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, a pool, 70-foot terrace, wine cellar, and a home theater room.
WESTWOOD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Interior Decoration#Gold Coast#Step Inside#Housing List#Realtor#The Tatum House
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
Q 105.7

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOX 61

Black bear found stuck inside car in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Conn. — A Cornwall resident got an unsuspecting intruder Friday night, as a black bear managed to get stuck inside one of his cars. Cody Gillotti said he was home when he noticed the lights from his truck were on. The driver's door was open and he noticed his daughter's car seat was on the ground. He said he saw a figure in another car and he assumed someone must have wandered in and got in the wrong car, but he came back out and noticed it was a bear and it was not moving.
CORNWALL, CT
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
31K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy