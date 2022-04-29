ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meals on Wheels reopens Tri-Cities-area dining centers. Here’s when and where

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

Seniors can again get a hot meal and some companionship as Meals on Wheels reopens its dining centers in the Tri-Cities, Benton City, Connell and Prosser.

Volunteers are being recruited.

Dining centers will reopen starting Monday, May 2.

The Meals on Wheels Cafe at 1834 Fowler St. in Richland will be open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Hot meals also will be served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Kennewick and Richland community centers, the Pasco First Avenue Center, the Pasco Ray Pfleuger Center and the Benton City Desert Rose Facility.

The Connell Community Center will serve meals at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

“Not many days pass without a senior asking when we’re opening our doors,” said Kristi Thien, nutrition services director.

Reservations are required 24 hours in advance at all locations, except the Richland Meals on Wheels Cafe, by calling Senior Life Resources Northwest at 509-735-1911.

Home delivered hot or frozen meals will continue to be delivered Monday through Thursdays through the month of May. If enough staff is available, they also will be delivered on Fridays in June.

There is no financial qualification for people 60 and older to receive meal service and there is no cost, but donations are accepted.

Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to serve as greeters, food servers, meal tray packagers, van drivers and home delivery drivers.

For more information, call 509-735-1911 or go to seniorliferesources.org .

Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland

