Canutillo, TX

One of the most sought after players in El Paso, L.J. Martin, has made his commitment

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
 4 days ago
Canutillo junior running back LJ Martin verbally committed to Texas Tech on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Martin rushed for 2,737 yards and 29 touchdowns last season and also tallied 376 yards receiving and another six touchdowns.

He helped lead Canutillo to an 11-2 record and two playoff wins in Class 5A Division II.

"I'm happy for LJ, he's a great kid and works so hard," Canutillo coach Scott Brooks said. "He'll do great things at Texas Tech."

Earlier this week, Parkland junior wide receiver Demarion Crest verbally committed to Texas Tech, which competes in the Big 12 Conference.

"The Texas Tech staff has made the commitment to recruit El Paso and it's paying off," Brooks said. "They really worked hard to recruit LJ and he'll fit in nicely with their program."

Martin has played varsity football for three years and is also a standout basketball player at Canutillo. He was named first team All-State in Class 5A by the Texas Sportswriters Association after last season. He also had offers from Navy, Air Force, Colorado State, Kansas and SMU.

Martin was ranked as the No. 30 recruit in Texas by Rivals and No. 180 in the nation.

Felix F. Chavez may be reached at 915-546-6167; fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter.

