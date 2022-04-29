ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged assault

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended Friday for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies. Bauer’s lengthy suspension comes after a San Diego woman, whom the...

