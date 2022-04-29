ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

FAA delays environmental review on SpaceX for the fourth time

By Nathaniel Puente
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EEcA_0fOQeJnf00

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An environmental review on SpaceX by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been delayed once again.

The FAA was scheduled to release their final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) on SpaceX’s operations near Boca Chica on Friday. However, the agency stated they are delaying this release until May 31.

“The FAA is finalizing the review of the Final PEA, including responding to comments and ensuring consistency with SpaceX’s licensing application,” reads a SpaceX Boca Chica info sheet on the FAA’s website.

SpaceX requires clearance from the FAA to continue conducting test launches and further activity at the Boca Chica facility.

The FAA began its environmental review of SpaceX in November 2020. The draft PEA was released in September 2021, but the final report has been delayed from Dec. 2021 to February to March and now once again in April to May.

The draft PEA was open to public comment after its release and has garnered thousands of responses. For more information on the FAA’s SpaceX PEA, visit here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Freethink

Watch a helicopter attempt to catch a falling rocket (Updated)

Update, April 28, 10:40 a.m. ET: Rocket Lab has pushed the launch back to April 29 to take advantage of more favorable weather conditions. On April 28, aerospace startup Rocket Lab will attempt to catch a falling rocket using a long hook dangling from a helicopter — and you can watch the whole thing go down live.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaying#Rio Grande Valley
Space.com

United Arab Emirates astronaut to fly to space station with SpaceX next year

An astronaut from an Arab nation will head to the International Space Station (ISS) for a long-term stay next year for the first time ever, if all goes according to plan. The Houston company Axiom Space announced today (April 29) that it has signed a deal with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC), the space agency of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to fly a UAE astronaut to the orbiting lab on SpaceX's Crew-6 mission, which is expected to launch in 2023.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Engadget

This will be the first US spacecraft to land on the Moon since Apollo

Astrobotic has finally offered a good look at the vehicle that will carry scientific payloads to the lunar surface. The company has revealed the finished version of the Peregrine Moon lander ahead of its launch in the fourth quarter of the year. It's an externally simple design that resembles an upside-down pot, but that will be enough to carry 24 missions that include 11 NASA items, a Carnegie Mellon rover, private cargo and even "cultural messages" from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

On This Day In Space: April 22, 2010: X-37B space plane launches on 1st top-secret mission

On April 22, 2010, the U.S. Air Force launched the super-secret X-37B space plane on its first spaceflight. This space plane is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle. It looks a lot like NASA's space shuttle, only it's much smaller and doesn't have any windows. But the X-37B doesn't need windows anyway, because no one actually flies in it. It's completely autonomous and can even land on a runway without a human pilot.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

Astronomers Identify Mysterious ‘Flying Whirlpool’ in the Sky

A mysterious whirlpool-like object spotted in the sky over Hawaii was identified as SpaceX rocket debris, according to an astronomer at Leiden University. A telescope located atop the dormant Mauna Kea volcano spotted a spiral-shaped object spinning through the night sky on Sunday evening, leading to confusion and intrigue online, according to Dr. Marco Langbroek, technical advisor at the Leiden University astronomy department and author at the SatTrackCam blog.
HAWAII STATE
Ars Technica

After flying 150th Falcon 9, SpaceX continues to make efficiency gains

SpaceX launched its first Falcon 9 rocket on June 4, 2010, nearly a dozen years ago. During those first years, the company grappled with a whole host of challenges, from things as seemingly simple as trying to transport the rocket over land instead of by sea or air to more demanding tasks such as producing enough Merlin engines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

SpaceX’s Crew-3 astronauts wrap up six-month ISS mission

SpaceX’s Crew-3 astronauts are fast approaching the end of their half-year stay aboard the International Space Station. NASA’s Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, along with Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA), are scheduled to begin their journey back to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft at just after 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, May 4.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy