York County, SC

Investigation underway into reported arson of historically Black church in York County

By Joey Gill
fox46.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway of a suspected arson at a historically Black church in southeast York County. Officials are trying to figure out when a fire began at the Catawba Chapel AME Zion Church on Hall Spencer Road. According to York...

www.fox46.com

York County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
York County, SC
#Black Church#Arsons#Vandalism#Fbi#Qc News#Atf
