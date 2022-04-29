ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

San Jose’s Deputy Police Chief Stanley McFadden is new Stockton Chief

By San Jose Inside
sanjoseinside.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Jose’s Deputy Police Chief Stanley McFadden has been selected as the 50th chief of police for the City of Stockton. The selection announced this week followed a nationwide search and rigorous process, surveys with...

www.sanjoseinside.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

2 Stabbed, Others Pepper Sprayed at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose: Police

Two people were stabbed and at least three others were pepper sprayed during a large fight at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose Sunday evening, according to police. Police responded to the park at about 5 p.m. and determined a female, who has yet to be identified, stabbed two people. The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KTLA

Woman arrested in San Jose baby kidnapping met family at church

The mother of a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from their San Francisco Bay Area home said a woman arrested in the case met the family at church and had been spending a lot of time with them ever since she was nine months pregnant. Carolina Ayala told Spanish language television stations Wednesday that after she gave […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Domestic Violence#The Field Training Unit#Family Violence#Academy#Internal Affairs#The Central Division#Field Operations#Criminal Justice
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
SFist

Victim In Oceanview Murder-Suicide Identified as SF Firefighter and Father

Friends and family of slain San Francisco firefighter Eric Deng have set up a crowdfunding campaign to help support his widow and young child. A murder-suicide last week in SF's Oceanview neighborhood resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man who has now been identified as Deng. The shooter was identified as a 65-year-old neighbor who took his own life after allegedly shooting Deng, but that man's name has not been released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$1M in jewelry stolen from JC Penney, Sam's Club in California: AG

OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of $1 million in jewelry has been stolen from JC Penney and Sam's Club stores throughout California, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday. The suspects entered stores by breaking and entering though exterior doors and stealing high-end jewelry in Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Clarita, and Tulare counties, Bonta said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Former DMV employee pleads guilty to altering records in database

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former state employee with the Department of Motor Vehicles pleaded guilty to conspiring to alter records in the agency’s database in Sacramento, the office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Thursday.  Prosecutors said Shawana Denise Harris, 52, of Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County, altered the records with unauthorized […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.

Comments / 0

Community Policy