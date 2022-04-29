ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, KY

Auto supplier to build new facility in Kentucky, creating 218 jobs

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAWRENCEBURG, KY (AP) – Officials say an automotive supplier will build a new manufacturing facility in central Kentucky, creating 218 full-time jobs.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said Summit Polymers Inc. will construct a $37.5 million 140,000-square-foot facility in Lawrenceburg.

The Portage, Michigan-based company designs and manufactures automotive interior components. The statement says workers at the new plant will conduct plastic injection molding, paint applications and assembly operations.

Work on the project will begin soon and is expected to be completed by next June.

