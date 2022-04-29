"Shopportunity"| Baltimore Businesses Come Together for Vendor Showcase

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Today is the day. The Makers of Maryland opened the doors to their new location on THE AVENUE at White Marsh at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The shop is located in the space next to Bandito’s, and will be there from May through October with plans for outdoor markets during the holiday season. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 … Continue reading "Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh" The post Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.

WHITE MARSH, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO