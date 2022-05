LAKEVILLE (CBS) — On Saturday, people gave blood to support Paul Couto, a beloved teacher at Freetown-Lakeville Middle School who is fighting for his life. Couto, a 7th grade teacher, was recently diagnosed with a rare aggressive form of blood cancer called acute myeloid leukemia, or AML. The 53-year-old is now at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston fighting for his life. All throughout the day, co-workers, former students, and Lakeville residents took part in the “Be The Match and Blood Drive.” “You get to see how much he was admired and respected by the local community for what he’s done to be...

LAKEVILLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO