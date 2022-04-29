Perry Hall High School inducts new Hall of Fame members
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School inducted new alumni into its Hall of Fame on Thursday evening.
The following individuals were inducted:
- Diane Butcher Fanning, Class of 1969, author of 15 true crime books and forensics consultant;
- Barbara Jane Gordon, Class of 1965, teacher, school administrator, and coordinator of professional development for Baltimore County Public Schools;
- Debbie Stephis Schillinger, Class of 1991, longtime community volunteer and leader in historic preservation, animal welfare, and education;
- David Marks, Class of 1991, Baltimore County Fifth District Councilman, past president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association;
- Marjorie Simon, faculty inductee, longtime school library media specialist, leader in Holocaust education and advocate on refugee issues.
Additionally, the Athletic Hall of Fame inducted Kathleen Rosetta Plumb, Class of 2005, standout PHHS and college athlete at Mount Saint Mary’s University, as well as Viktor Vali, Class of 1986 and winner of numerous track and field championships.
Photo via Councilman David Marks
The post Perry Hall High School inducts new Hall of Fame members appeared first on Nottingham MD .
