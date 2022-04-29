Perry Hall High School inducts new Hall of Fame members

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maya Durkovic, a Grade 11 student at Eastern Technical High School, and David Arowolo, a Grade 7 student at Perry Hall Middle School, will be sworn in as president and 2nd vice president respectively of the Maryland Association of Student Councils (MASC) during its May 21 executive board meeting. “We are so proud of Maya and David for being … Continue reading "Eastern Tech, Perry Hall Middle students to be sworn in as Maryland Association of Student Councils president, 2nd vice president" The post Eastern Tech, Perry Hall Middle students to be sworn in as Maryland Association of Student Councils president, 2nd vice president appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO