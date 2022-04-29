YMCA & Odessa Christian School Events

The Odessa Police Department will be participating in two more events tomorrow, April 30th. We will have McGruff, our OPD Mascot, attend both of them!

Here are the details of each event:

YMCA - Healthy Kids Day

Saturday, April 30th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

The activities for this event will include obstacle courses, community vendors, free activities for all ages, live performances, raffle prizes, and more!

For questions or more information, please call 432-362-4301.

Odessa Christian School - Obstacle Course of Shenanigans

Saturday, April 30th from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

The activities for this event will include inflatable obstacle courses and jumpers, face painting, food trucks, and more!

For questions or more information, please call 432-362-6311.