Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids pharmaceutical supplier inks deal with feds

By Anna Skog
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids manufacturing organization that helped create a COVID-19 vaccine has received funding to expand its facilities.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing fills and finishes bottles of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine . It will receive $120 million from the U.S. government and invest $160 million into expanding its filing and finishing facilities after signing a multi-year contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Defense.

“This agreement stems from GRAM’s significant accomplishments throughout Operation Warp Speed where GRAM provided fill and finish services in the manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine,” according to a release.

Grand Rapids company honored to be making J&J COVID-19 vaccine

GRAM will continue to use its 80,000 square-foot filing facility and 200,000 square-foot finishing center in Grand Rapids and will build out floor 2 in the aseptic filling facility. It will also expand the finishing center 30,000 square feet, adding a sterility laboratory and warehouse space.

These additions will increase the GRAM’s filling capacity to a total of 4 isolator fill lines and expand finishing operations using advanced equipment and technology.

“We are honored to support the U.S. government in bringing necessary biopharmaceutical products to market swiftly,” said Tom Ross, President, and CEO of Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing. “This new agreement is a testament to the invaluable expertise our organization has gained and assures capacity to handle public health emergencies as they arise with the highest level of efficiency and accuracy.”

