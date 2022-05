For this travel-themed issue of Chesapeake Bay Magazine, On Boats offers Bayliner’s new Element M17. Why? Well, it’s roomy and stable enough to carry six adults or a family but relatively inexpensive, fuel-efficient, simple to care for, and most of all, it’s easy to tow to launch ramps all over the Chesapeake behind a mid-sized SUV or small pickup.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO