Conway, AR

Here’s an inside look at local housing markets across the country

By Brooklee Han
Housing Wire
 4 days ago

Local markets spotlights 5 different areas across the country, showcasing what is uniquely happening in those housing markets. Local real estate agents, loan officers and appraisers share what characteristics are currently defining their housing markets. Conway, Arkansas. Some might call Conway, Arkansas, a bedroom community of Little Rock —...

www.housingwire.com

Comments / 0

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
AL.com

Fireball 10 times brighter than full moon seen over Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, NASA says

A loud boom prefaced a streaking fireball spotted in three Southern states, scientists confirmed Thursday. More than 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the exceptionally bright meteor in the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud booms in Claiborne County, Mississippi, and surrounding areas, NASA reported. It was first spotted 54 miles (87 kilometers) above the Mississippi River, near Alcorn, Mississippi, officials said.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-try rooftop bars in Northwest Arkansas

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.Why it matters: Getting outdoors and looking over familiar areas from a different perspective can lift your spirit, especially if you're lifting spirits. 1. The Preacher's SonDetails: Grab a celebratory drink atop this restored, historic church in Bentonville.Of note: The rooftop is open weather permitting — and closed Sundays.Address: 201 N.W. A St. The rooftop of The Preacher's Son. Worth Sparkman/ Axios2. Feed and FollyDetails: A lively, laid-back hangout serving local food and drinks in Fayetteville.Perks: A menu of "destination" cocktails highlighting different countries — including the Zelenskyy (Ukraine — vodka, lichi, lemon juice, ginger liqueur) and Copenhagen Sling (Denmark — Danish aquavit, orgeat, lemon juice, angostura and lemon bitters).Address: 110 S. College Ave. Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Feed and Folly3. Dickson Street PubDetails: Enjoy a cold pint and some of the best views in Fayetteville from this rooftop patio.Go when: you want a lively night out and don't mind mingling with the college crowd.Address: 303 W. Dickson St. Photo courtesy of Dickson Street Pub
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Majic 93.3

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Little Rock, Arkansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Wayback Burgers is clear and honest, just like their customers: industrious folks who prefer simple, uncomplicated things. Wayback, who was born in Newark, Delaware in 1991, represents the inner "rebel" who may not eat their vegetables but ALWAYS holds the door open for Grandma. With a double burger, cheese, onions, and a thousand island dressings, the Big Way is a great pick.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
whiterivernow.com

Batesville Preservation Association announces Spring Tour of Historic Homes

Four historic homes in downtown Batesville will be highlighted in an upcoming tour. The Batesville Preservation Association recently announced details of its upcoming Spring Tour of Historic Homes. Owners of four homes in the downtown historic district will be opening them for the tour on Sunday afternoon, May 15, the...
BATESVILLE, AR
THV11

Crypto mining facility is coming to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There's history everywhere you look in Pine Bluff. For Dr. Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff, he knows that firsthand. Born and raised in the city, Watley knows there's one piece of history that stands out. "I thought about the old press inside...
PINE BLUFF, AR

