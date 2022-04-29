ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dax Hill reveals jersey number with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Dax Hill will wear will the No. 23 with his new team.

Hill, who told reporters during his introductory press conference after the Bengals made him the 31st pick, that the decision is — of course — inspired by a guy named Michael Jordan.

The versatile safety also told reporters he prefers to go by “Dax,” so that’s the move.

Hill wore No. 30 in college, but that number happens to belong to star safety Jessie Bates, who is currently about to play under the franchise tag because he doesn’t have a long-term extension.

As we wrote in our deep dive on the Hill pick and grades of the Hill pick though, his selection doesn’t have a major impact on Bates’ future with the team. Bates wearing No. 30, though, does, so 23 it is.

